Yoon’s close aide says he won't run in next year’s election

People Power Party Rep. Chang Je-won announces his decision not to run in next year's general election at the National Assembly in Yeouido on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A close confidante of President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed not to run in next year’s general election on Tuesday, a move seen as being in support of intra-party reform.

People Power Party Rep. Chang Je-won said he has decided to refrain from running for a seat in the 2024 general election, making him the first among ruling party bigwigs to do so.

“I will cheer for the People Power Party’s election win behind the curtains of history,” said Chang, a three-term lawmaker, at a press briefing at the National Assembly.

“Although my (decision) may not be enough, I hope the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will see success in the election, using me as a stepping stone,” he added.

Chang’s announcement comes 39 days after the now-disbanded ruling party reform committee suggested Yoon’s close aides and party heavyweights either refrain from entering next year’s election or from vying for parliamentary seats in the conservative party's strongholds.

The announcement also comes on the day of the official kick-off of the candidacy registration period for the upcoming election.

The reform committee’s plans had caused an intra-party rift, with party heavyweights blatantly refusing to heed to its requests. The committee disbanded last week, with its leader Yohan Ihn stating that the committee's job was only "half done."

Chang’s surprise announcement comes after he reaffirmed his willingness to enter next year’s election multiple times, in an apparent show of resistance to the reform committee’s request.

However, Chang’s Facebook post uploaded on Monday after visiting the grave of his late father had prompted speculation that he would not run in the election. “I would like to take a pause,” his post read.

Following Chang’s announcement, all eyes are on whether other bigwigs such as party leader Kim Gi-hyeon will follow suit.