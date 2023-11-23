Cold wave alert to be issued for Seoul

People walk in heavy winter clothes in Seoul on Friday as morning temperatures drop to below 0 degrees Celcius. (Yonhap)

A cold wave advisory will be issued for Seoul on Thursday as the temperature is forecast to fall sharply the following day, the weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the cold wave advisory will take effect for all of Seoul at 9 p.m. Thursday, as the morning low is expected to drop by more than 10 degrees to minus 3 C on Friday.

The advisory is issued when the morning low comes below minus 12 C for more than two consecutive days, or when the temperature drops more than 10 C to below minus 3 C.

Upon the envisioned warning, the Seoul metropolitan government activated emergency plans to brace for the cold spell, including beefing up the monitoring of facilities and potential damage and extending support for the elderly and other vulnerable people, officials said. (Yonhap)