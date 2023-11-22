SK, Hilleman team up to develop next-generation Ebola vaccine

SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong (right) and Hilleman Laboratories CEO Raman Rao pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding for vaccine development in 2022 (SK Bioscience)

SK Bioscience said Wednesday that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Hilleman Laboratories to cooperate on the development of a second-generation Ebola vaccine and its global supply.

Hilleman Laboratories is a Singapore-based vaccine research organization, founded as a joint venture between US drug maker MSD and British foundation Wellcome Trust.

Under the new partnership, SK Bioscience will work with Hilleman Laboratories to improve its vaccine production efficiency and thermostability, which will help the company increase the global supply of the vaccine in the future.

“Hilleman Laboratories will be mainly responsible for the development of the vaccine, and SK Bioscience will manufacture the vaccine at its facility in Andong (of North Gyeongsang Province) when the vaccine is successfully developed,” an official from SK Bioscience said.

According to SK Bioscience, Hilleman Laboratories is currently in search of Ebola vaccine candidates, which will become the second generation of MSD’s Ebola vaccine Ervebo.

Currently, only two Ebola vaccine products are available in the world: Ervebo developed by MSD and Zabdeno by Johnson & Johnson.

Upon development, Hilleman Laboratories and SK Bioscience will work together to supply the vaccine to countries around the globe, including those facing Ebola vaccine shortages.

Hilleman Laboratories CEO Raman Rao said, “Developing vaccines that are more affordable and accessible is core to our mission at Hilleman Laboratories. Our collaboration with SK Biosciences on such an impactful vaccine program will allow us to create positive outcomes for global public health, especially in affected regions of Central and Western Africa.

“SK Bioscience hopes to successfully complete the project and contribute to overcoming the disease. The company will also expand its corporations with global companies and institutions and step up as an international vaccine firm,” said SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong.