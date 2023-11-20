Kazakhstan celebrates expanded ties with Busan

Most Popular
Kazakhstan celebrates expanded ties with BusanBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 20, 2023 - 21:28
The Kazakhstan Embassy in Seoul celebrated expanded economic ties between its capital and Busan, calling South Korea’s largest port city a global player in the world economy on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan was celebrating the first anniversary of the friendly cooperation city agreement between Almaty and Busan, a pact signed on Sept. 14, 2022, according to a statement from the embassy.
The agreement aimed to enhance human exchanges and extend cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, culture, tourism, film, digital industry and medical care, to achieve mutual prosperity and development, it said.
Almaty is the first Central Asian city to sign a friendly cooperation agreement with Busan.
Kazakhstan opened a consulate in Busan in May 2022 to enhance political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian activities with Busan and the southeastern region of Korea.
The consulate is one of only six in Busan alongside the United States, China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia, a testament to the attention Kazakhstan pays to engage directly with Busan, read the statement.
On the agreement's first anniversary, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, outlined potential cooperation in drone development, banking, rare earth metals extraction, hydrogen generation, peaceful use of nuclear energy, smart water solutions, health, and education, referencing Korea's national security strategy for economic development, industrial diversification, energy, infrastructure, education, tourism, public health, digital technology and labor.
Arystanov invited Busan residents to Almaty to experience a picturesque environment, majestic mountains, delicious cuisine and vibrant culture, recommending golf, skiing, mountaineering, trekking and entertainment, the statement said.
As part of the celebrations, a concert showcasing the Kazakh folklore and ethnographic ensemble Sazgen Sazy was jointly organized by Busan City Hall and the Busan Global City Foundation, with support from the Akimat of Almaty and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Busan. The ensemble, founded in 1981, has been dedicated to popularizing Kazakh music through innovative approaches, diverse musical styles and collaborative efforts.
Meanwhile, Arystanov also delivered a special lecture at Dong-Eui University, one of Busan's largest higher education institutions specializing in technical training, and highlighted Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s "Fair Kazakhstan" vision.
Dong-Eui University signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Kostanay Regional University to train technical personnel for Kazakhstan's automotive industry.
