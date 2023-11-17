Home

S. Korea, US explore ways to expand ties in energy, supply chains

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 17, 2023 - 11:17

Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu (left) and Jose Fernandez, U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, host an energy business roundtable in San Francisco, the United States, on Thursday. (Yonhap) Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu (left) and Jose Fernandez, U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, host an energy business roundtable in San Francisco, the United States, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy and supply chain sectors this week, the industry ministry said Friday.

Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu and Jose Fernandez, US under secretary of state, hosted the clean energy business roundtable on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"The Carbon-Free Energy Initiative of Korea and the US Clean Energy Demand Initiative share a common vision of expanding clean electricity through the use of carbon-free energy," Bang said during the roundtable, expressing hope over deeper bilateral ties.

Bang held separate talks with John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate, to discuss strategies for leveraging various carbon-free energy sources, including nuclear and renewable power, the ministry added.

During the visit, the industry minister also met with China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to share ideas on stabilizing the supply chain between the two countries. China is the biggest export destination for South Korea.

Bang vowed to bolster cooperation with Japan in the semiconductor industry during a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the ministry added. (Yonhap)

