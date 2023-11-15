Food trade agency launches global low-carbon diet campaign

Most Popular
Food trade agency launches global low-carbon diet campaignBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 18:36
The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. said Wednesday it has launched a consultative body to promote low-carbon diets, against the backdrop of escalating calls to combat climate change.
According to the food trade agency, the newly launched Low-carbon Diet Campaign Forum aims for the voluntary cooperation of officials from some 600 institutions -- such as major K-food buyers and international Korean organizations -- to spread low-carbon diet practices. A low-carbon diet refers to the consumption of foods that leave a minimal carbon footprint, such as foods that have been processed less.
During an event held to celebrate the launch of the organization, the agency said it designated 11 individuals from countries including China, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand as the forum's goodwill ambassadors, in a bid to expand K-food exports and encourage the adoption of low-carbon diets.
Members of the newly launched organization, including top executives from the Korea Food Importers Association in Asia Pacific, World Taekwondo Association and The Korea Herald, also signed a declaration that outlined the organization's efforts going forward in actualizing a low-carbon diet, the food trade agency said.
The declaration stated that the members of the organization will aim to minimize carbon emissions in all stages of the food system from production to consumption, and that the organization will designate every Wednesday as "Low-carbon Diet Day" to spread and practice the importance of consuming carbon-neutral food.
"Currently, we need measures that can allow anyone to realize carbon neutrality," said Kim Chun-jin, CEO of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade.
"I would like to thank the participants for taking in the Low-carbon Diet Campaign Forum, which will function as the parent of the global spread of low-carbon diets, and I ask for active cooperation so that people around the world can practice low-carbon diets every day in the food sector and succeed in passing Earth, our only planet, to (our) descendants in good health," he said.
Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, added that it is a great honor to be able to join a global campaign that aims to continue the improvement of humanity's civilization.
"This year marks the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald. We have strategic cooperation with more than 80 leading news media outlets around the world and share various types of content (with them). We will do our best to help this campaign spread further through the global network," said Choi.
