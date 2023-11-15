Stray Kids to perform at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Most Popular
Stray Kids to perform at 2023 Billboard Music AwardsBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 11:36
K-pop boy group Stray Kids joins the star-studded lineup of performers for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.
Stray Kids will be the second K-pop boy group after stars BTS to take part in one of the three most prestigious music awards ceremonies in the US.
Stray Kids will be performing “S-Class,” the lead track of their 3rd LP, “5-Star,” and “Lalalala,” the title track of their latest album, “Rock-Star,” at the ceremony, to be held on Sunday.
The group has also been nominated for the Billboard Music Awards’ Top Global K-pop Artist and Top K-pop Album categories.
Stray Kids proved their popularity as a global K-pop sensation by topping the Billboard 200 with mini album “Oddinary” in March last year.
This success was followed by their following releases, “Maxident” and “5-Star,” topping the same chart in October 2022 and June this year, respectively.
The group has been expanding its global reach by becoming the first K-pop headliner of Lollapalooza Paris in July this year.
They also won the Best K-pop award with single “S-Class” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Stray Kids is also scheduled to go live on NHK's annual music extravaganza, "Kohaku Uta Gassen," to be held on the last day of the year.
