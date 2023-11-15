Finance minister calls for reenactment of corporate restructuring act

Most Popular
-
1
LG Twins crowned champions for 1st time since 1994 as S. Korean baseball season ends
-
2
S. Korea, US revise deterrence strategy amid growing NK threats
-
3
UNC members renew commitment against any NK armed attack
-
4
‘Feminist’ and ‘mama’s boy’ make the least desirable dates in Korea, survey finds
-
5
Yoon says short selling ban necessary to protect retail investors
-
6
[KH explains] Chinese battery makers gobbling up Korean rivals’ European market share
-
7
Business groups condemn labor union immunity bill
-
8
LG Twins capture 1st Korean Series title in 29 years
-
9
[From the Scene] Building 100-year heritage: Hyundai starts work on Ulsan EV plant
-
10
Helicopter parent's questions spark debate online
Finance minister calls for reenactment of corporate restructuring actBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 15, 2023 - 10:05
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho called on the National Assembly on Wednesday to reenact the now-defunct corporate restructuring act that makes it easier for insolvent companies to begin an out-of-court debt restructuring program.
The Corporate Restructuring Promotion Act was legislated in 2001 with a sunset provision after South Korea was hit by the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis and had been extended five times before expiring last month.
It allows an insolvent company to start a debt workout program if more than 75 percent of creditors agree to the program, rather than requiring mandatory consent from all creditors.
"The removal of the management normalization means would cause companies to lose the chance of a timely, effective restructuring while suffering from a temporary crisis. It is also feared to make other smaller affiliates insolvent," Choo said during an emergency economic ministers' meeting in Seoul.
Companies have been suffering from managerial difficulties amid uncertainties at home and abroad, and the reenactment of the act is needed to put struggling firms back on track in a swift manner, he added.
Two lawmakers presented a revision to the act, but their deliberation has been postponed.
During the first half of the year, 724 companies filed for bankruptcy, up 60.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
US approves possible sale of SM-6 missile interceptors to S. Korea amid N. Korea threats
-
Seoul subway to hold second strike Nov. 22
-
N. Korea tests newly developed solid-fuel engines for new-type IRBM: KCNA