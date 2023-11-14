Korea, Japan airport operators hold first post-COVID talks

Korea Airports Corp. CEO Yoon Hyeong-jung (sixth from left, front row), Isao Takashiro, CEO of Japan Airport Terminal (fifth from left, front row) and officials from the Gimpo and Haneda airports pose for a photo during their annual meeting, which had been postponed since 2019, held in Tokyo, Monday. (KAC)

Korea Airports Corp. said Tuesday the head of the state-run airport operator met with the head of Japan Airport Terminal, in a bid to discuss the two airport operators' future strategies for airport operations.

According to the KAC, Chief Executive Officer Yoon Hyeong-jung met with Isao Takashiro, the CEO of Japan Airport Terminal, during the two airport operators' annual meeting, which was last held in 2019, took place in Tokyo on Monday. The KAC currently operates Gimpo International Airport, while Japan Airport Terminal operates Tokyo International Airport, also widely known as Haneda Airport.

During the meeting, Yoon and Takashiro praised the role the two airport operators' cooperation played in furthering the relationship between Korea and Japan. They also discussed measures to strengthen their cooperation in installing services using state-of-the-art technologies in airports, according to the KAC.

"Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Gimpo-Haneda route, Gimpo International Airport will aim to develop into a 'Biz+Port' by strengthening its specialized services such as business lounges and exclusive fast tracks based on the airport's excellent accessibility to (Korean) cities, while also creating competitiveness in utilizing the airport space -- by exhibiting advanced media art exhibitions," said Yoon. Biz+Port is the KAC's project to turn Gimpo Airport into a convenient place for passengers who use the airport for business purposes.

According to the KAC, approximately two million passengers take the Gimpo-Haneda route annually.

Nov. 30 marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Gimpo-Haneda route, and the KAC said it will be holding promotional activities such as a K-food show at Gimpo Airport from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.

During the same period, Tokyo International Airport will set up promotional booths and conduct events to hand out gift packages to passengers who take the Gimpo-Haneda route.