Seoul mayor to consider street festivities for LG Twins' victory

Seoul mayor to consider street festivities for LG Twins' victoryBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : Nov. 14, 2023 - 16:19
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the Seoul Metropolitan Government will consider holding street celebrations to commemorate the LG Twins’ victory during this year’s Korean Series on Monday.
“As the mayor of Seoul, I am overjoyed that the LG Twins won the Korean Series, for the first time in 29 years,” said Oh in a post on his Facebook account. “The city government will actively consider organizing public celebrations at Seoul Plaza to congratulate the LG Twins.”
LG Twins is a baseball team based in Seoul. Since the Doosan Bears’ victory in 2019, this is the first time in four years that a baseball team based in Seoul has won the title.
Meanwhile, the Twins defeated the KT Wiz by 6 to 2 in the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, claiming their first championship win since 1994.
