Seoul mayor to consider street festivities for LG Twins' victory

LG Twins players celebrate their Korean Series victory against the KT Wiz at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated that the Seoul Metropolitan Government will consider holding street celebrations to commemorate the LG Twins’ victory during this year’s Korean Series on Monday.

“As the mayor of Seoul, I am overjoyed that the LG Twins won the Korean Series, for the first time in 29 years,” said Oh in a post on his Facebook account. “The city government will actively consider organizing public celebrations at Seoul Plaza to congratulate the LG Twins.”

LG Twins is a baseball team based in Seoul. Since the Doosan Bears’ victory in 2019, this is the first time in four years that a baseball team based in Seoul has won the title.

Meanwhile, the Twins defeated the KT Wiz by 6 to 2 in the Korean Series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, claiming their first championship win since 1994.