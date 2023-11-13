Home

Exports up 3.2% during first 10 days of Nov. on chip, auto sales

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 13, 2023 - 09:24

    • Link copied

Containers are being unloaded at Sinseondae container terminal in Busan Port. (Yonhap) Containers are being unloaded at Sinseondae container terminal in Busan Port. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports rose 3.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of November on the back of rising demand for semiconductors and vehicles, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached $18.24 billion in the Nov. 1-10 period, compared with $17.67 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Per-day exports also grew 3.2 percent on-year to $2.15 billion during the cited period, it added.

Imports added 1.2 percent on-year to $19.98 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.74 billion.

Export rose for the first time in 13 months in October. They advanced 5.1 percent on-year to $55 billion, driven by upbeat chip sales in the global market.

The growth was led by rising global sales of semiconductors and vehicles.

Exports of semiconductors, a key export item, rose 1.3 percent to $2.79 billion during the first 10 days of November.

Auto exports surged 37.2 percent on-year to $1.99 billion.

But petroleum products saw global sales fall 9.2 percent to $1.78 billion and steel exports shed 5.7 percent to $1.2 billion.

By destination, exports to China inched down 0.1 percent to $3.89 billion. China is the biggest trading partner of South Korea.

Exports to the United States, however, jumped 23 percent on-year to $3.72 billion during the cited period, and those to Vietnam advanced 7.6 percent to $1.79 billion.

Exports to Japan climbed 26.9 percent $949 million, and those to Singapore spiked 59.7 percent to $595 million.

Shipments to the European Union logged a 5 percent fall on-year to $1.77 billion, the data showed.

The government has expected exports to bottom out and gradually recover, and vowed all-out efforts to support exports, the country's key economic growth engine. (Yonhap)

