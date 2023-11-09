Home

AI startup Twelve Labs unveils video language AI foundation model Pegasus-1

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 9, 2023 - 21:26

A corporate image of South Korean AI startup Twelve Labs provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap) A corporate image of South Korean AI startup Twelve Labs provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Twelve Labs, South Korea's generative artificial intelligence (AI) startup, unveiled its video language foundation model Thursday in a bid to take the lead in the hyperscale large language model market.

The model, named Pegasus-1, can accurately summarize long videos into a text and have a chat about the video with its users, offering 61 percent higher performance compared with the existing most advanced video language model, according to Twelve Labs.

The company said Pegasus-1 has been trained on over 1 billion image-text pairs and 35 million video-text pairs, which is about 10 percent of the 300 million diverse video-text pairs the company has collected.

The Korean company said Pegasus-1 can be commercialized immediately, especially in sports, media, entertainment, education and physical security, among other areas.

Twelve Labs, founded in 2021, has attracted a combined US$10 million investment from U.S. chip design company Nvidia Corp., U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp. and two others last month. (Yonhap)

