Yoon's approval rating up for 2 consecutive weeks

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers the 2024 budget speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week to 36.8 percent, a poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed the positive assessment of Yoon's performance increased by 1.1 percentage points from the previous week, while 60.2 percent of respondents disapproved of his performance, down 1.7 percentage points.

Yoon's approval rating had rebounded to 35.7 percent last week, following a two-week decline.

The pollster did not provide a reason for the rise, but major issues during the survey period include delivering a budget speech at the National Assembly centered largely on economic and domestic issues.

The poll was conducted on 2,521 adults from last Monday to Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

A separate poll, meanwhile, showed the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party went up by 1.9 percentage points from the previous week to 37.7 percent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, decreased by 3.2 percentage points to 44.8 percent, the poll showed.

The poll on the approval ratings of the political parties was conducted on 1,002 adults Thursday and Friday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. (Yonhap)