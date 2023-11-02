Solo Korean trekker found dead in Himalayas

A young Korean has been found dead at lodgings in the Himalayan region of Nepal, where he was on a solo trekking trip, according to local news reports.

Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of a Korean national in his or her 20s, but did not disclose any additional information.

“We have informed the trekker's family about this tragic incident and are providing necessary assistance to the family, regarding the transportation of the body, their entry into Nepal and relevant autopsy and funeral procedures,” the ministry said in Seoul.

According to media in Nepal, the trekker was discovered at a guest house in Gokyo, one of the highest settlements in the world, nestled in the Himalayas of northeastern Nepal at an elevation of more than 4,750 meters above sea level.

It appears that the Korean visitor passed away in the shower, and the trekker seemed to have embarked on the journey independently, without the assistance of a local guide, local media reported.

Starting from April 1 this year, the Nepal Tourism Board has enforced regulations that prohibit solo trekking in high-altitude regions of Nepal, requiring hikers to be accompanied by a licensed guide when exploring trails.

The change aimed to enhance the safety of trekkers and boost Nepal's tourism sector.