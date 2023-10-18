[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

The Plaza Seoul welcomes autumn with new menus

The Plaza Seoul's restaurants are offering new menus for the fall season.

The Plaza Dowon, a Chinese restaurant at the hotel, has prepared a course meal, composed of fried abalone, beef tenderloin steak and dao xiao mien, or Chinese knife-cut noodles. The highlight of the menu is the dim sum filled with shrimp, mushrooms and water chestnut.

The hotel’s Korean restaurant Seven Square is offering grilled shad and grilled deodeok, or bellflower root. The restaurant only uses domestic specialty produce.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents afternoon tea package

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong is offering an afternoon tea package named "City of Light."

The package begins with Veuve de Bellay Brut champagne as a welcome drink.

Desserts and savory bites mostly made of fruits and nuts are served afterward. A cup of coffee or tea is included.

The desserts on offer include eclair, apple mousse, a chocolate cake, a walnut scone, a fig financier, a chestnut pastry and walnut Mont Blanc.

The package is priced at 95,000 won for two, and is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the hotel's lounge bar on the fourth floor.

Savor autumn delicacies at the Grand Hyatt Seoul

The Grand Hyatt Seoul’s Teppan is offering a seasonal fall course menu.

The meal begins with an amuse-bouche -- crab marrows seasoned with fig jam or Capellini noodles seasoned with perilla oil.

Appetizers include dumplings filled with lobster and shrimp. The restaurant's specialty butter sauce is also served.

As for the main dishes, yeonpotang, or seafood soup, is served, featuring octopus, abalone and mussels. This is followed by Jangheung-style samhap, a culinary triad composed of pork, shiitake mushrooms and scallops.

Prices are 160,000 won for lunch and 240,000 won for dinner.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul offers Japanese course meal

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s Japanese restaurant Akira Back presents its new dinner course meal.

Appetizers include sweet potato tofu served with caviar, roasted scallops with matsutake mushrooms and sea urchin, as well as abalone braised with yolk sauce

A tuna sashimi platter is also served along with grilled eggplant and lobster.

Main dishes include Korean beef steak served with pine mushrooms and a yuzu sauce. There is a choice of pine mushroom udon or salmon roe rice.

The course meal concludes with dessert -- Japanese spring rolls along with a choice of tea or coffee.

Josun Hotels & Resorts showcases premium bourbon whiskey

Josun Hotels & Resorts is showcasing the single barrel whiskey edition of 1792 Full Proof.

1792 Full Proof consists of three single barrels which the hotel's bartenders curated according to the 1792 Distillery's suggestions.

1792 Full Proof, which has a smoky yet sweet scent and a long-lasting aftertaste, is priced at 480,000 won per bottle.

Starting Nov. 1, you can taste samples of 1792 Full Proof before buying it at the company's hotels -- the Westin Josun Seoul, the Westin Josun Busan, the Grand Josun Busan and the Grand Josun Jeju.