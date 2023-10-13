Samsung owns largest No. of Israeli subsidiaries among S. Korean conglomerates: report

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul
-
2
Yoon-backed candidate’s loss in Seoul sends shock across ruling party
-
3
Israleli strikes flatten entire neighborhoods as Gaza faces imminent blackout
-
4
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers
-
5
US brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security
-
6
Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by attack
-
7
Kia to expand EV lineup with mass market appeal
-
8
S. Korea vows enhanced market monitoring, measures to curb inflation over Israel-Hamas clash
-
9
K-pop singer calls for efforts to eradicate drugs at audit
-
10
N. Korea threatens to strike US aircraft carrier
Samsung owns largest No. of Israeli subsidiaries among S. Korean conglomerates: reportBy Mun So-jeong
Published : Oct. 13, 2023 - 16:01
Leading South Korean conglomerates with affiliates in Israel, including Samsung Electronics, are keeping a close watch on the heightened conflict in the Middle East, a report by corporate tracker Korea CXO Institute showed Thursday.
Among the nation’s 82 companies with more than 5 trillion won ($3.7 billion) in assets, four conglomerates, including Samsung, SK, LG and OCI, operate subsidiaries in Israel, owning at least a 50 percent stake in the affiliates.
Samsung has the largest number of five subsidiaries in Israel among Korean firms while the other three -- SK, LG, and OCI -- each have one local branch in the country.
The nation’s No.1 conglomerate runs Samsung Electronics Israel, a Samsung Semiconductor Israel, a research and development center and mobile camera firm Corephotonics via Samsung Electronics Benelux, which is wholly owned by the company.
The software solution provider Red Bend is also operated by Samsung Electronics through its subsidiary Harman Becker Automotive Systems. Samsung Bioepis, the biopharmaceutical unit of the company, runs a subsidy in Israel, too.
South Korean chipmaker SK hynix operates the Israeli sales branch of its NAND product solutions arm in the US.
Besides its sales branch in Tel Aviv, LG Electronics also operates the Israeli automotive cybersecurity firm Cybellum Technologies since 2021.
Bukwang Pharmaceutical, the affiliate of OCI, recently took over the drug development company ProteKt Therapeutics, which is based in Israel.
Though the firms have not reported specific losses from the rising tension in the Middle East, Korean conglomerates are keeping a close eye on the situation, monitoring the safety of their workers, the report said.
“If the war is dragged out for a long time or even expands to the nearby countries, there might be extensive damage to Korean companies,” said Oh Il-sun, head of Korea CXO Institute, in the report.
More from Headlines
-
Pyongyang denies allegations of Hamas using North Korean weapons
-
South Korean oil payments for Iran frozen again over Hamas links
-
Import ban on Japanese seafood has loopholes: lawmakers