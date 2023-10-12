[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

L'Escape Hotel presents ‘Bittersweet Night’

L’Escape Hotel has launched the “Bittersweet Night” package to celebrate the fall season.

The package offers one night’s stay along with a set of petit-fours and two glasses of whiskey at the hotel’s rooftop bar Marque d'Amour.

The French confectioneries come in various flavors, including fig, cinnamon and pecan. The package is available through Nov. 30 with prices starting at 230,000 won.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeondong offers home party package

Le Meridien Seoul Myeondong is offering “Turkey To Go,” a home-party food package for the holiday season.

The package includes a roasted turkey with giblet gravy, burrata salad, smoked salmon, lasagna, chicken sausage, mashed potatoes and grilled corn.

The package is available until Dec. 29. Reservations must be made two days before pickup.

The package costs 290,000 won. Make a reservation before Nov. 5 to get a 10 percent discount.

Moxy Seoul Myeongdong offers 'Group Liquor Shot Drinks'

Moxy Seoul Myeondong has launched the “Group Liquor Shot Drinks” promotion at its Bar Moxy.

The bar on the hotel's fourth floor offers a complimentary shot of rum, gin, vodka or tequila for those who order three alcoholic beverages, through Oct. 31.

The promotion is available from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beverage prices start at 16,000 won.

Bar Moxy is also hosting "Wonder Hour." A buffet station with alcoholic beverages -- wine, soju, highballs and sparkling wine -- is available every day from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 39,000 won per person.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo holds Oktoberfest

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo is hosting Oktoberfest at the hotel restaurant Demeter.

The promotion features perennial festive favorites: German sausage, sauerkraut, schweinshaxe, schnitzel and pretzels. Paulaner's Oktoberfest Bier is included as well.

The Oktoberfest special is priced at 120,000 won per person.

Reservations and inquiries can be made via Naver or by phone.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents course meal promotion

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju's restaurant Milieu is offering Degustation and Signature course menus.

The Degustation course meal begins with amuse-bouche of octopus ravioli and egg flan. To follow are two appetizers and a main dish of baked chicken with mushrooms. Dessert is basil mascarpone ice cream.

The Signature course meal features co-main dishes: grilled mackerel along with a choice of truffle beef steak or lamb steak with mashed potato balls. The remainder of the meal is the same as the Degustation course menu.

The Degustation course menu is priced at 160,000 won, while the Signature course is 250,000 won.