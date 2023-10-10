[팟캐스트] (529) '머그샷 법' 통과 / 북 침공시 한국 지원에 대해 엇갈리는 미국 시민 반응

The mugshot of Choi Yun-jong, the suspect in a rape and murder case that occurred in southern Seoul in July. Choi had consented to having his mugshot taken. (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency)

1.Korea to enforce public release of mugshots, identities of those who commit serious crimes

기사 요약: 중대범죄 피의자의 머그샷을 공개할 수 있도록 하는 ‘머그샷 법’이 국회에 통과됨에 따라 피의자의 최근 사진이 공개됨.

[1] South Korea's parliament on Friday passed a bill that will allow law enforcement to release the mugshots of suspects arrested for serious crimes without their consent.

*enforcement: (법률 등의) 집행/ 강요하다, 집행하다

*mugshot: 범인 식별용 얼굴 사진

*consent: 동의

[2] The passage of the law will create legal grounds for the disclosure of an alleged offender's photograph as long as the picture is taken within 30 days of the date it is released to the public.

*alleged: 혐의를 받는/ 가해자/피해자/살해범으로 추정되는 사람

[3] The Justice Ministry said in a statement that citizens' right to know has long been disregarded because of legal hurdles that required law enforcement to get a suspect's consent before taking their mugshot. The ministry also cited a survey by the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission from June to July, where nearly 96 percent of respondents were in favor of enforcing mugshots.

*disregard: 무시하다, 무시

[4] The new rule will be promulgated by President Yoon Suk Yeol within 15 days after the passed bill is reported to the government. The law will take effect three months after the promulgation.

*promulgate: (사상·신조 등을) 널리 알리다 / (법령·제도를) 반포[공포]하다

*take effect: 효력을 발휘하다/ 시행하다, 적용하다

기사 원문 http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231006000580

2. US citizens divided over troop mobilization to defend S. Korea in case of N. Korean invasion: poll

기사 요약: 북 침공 시 한국에 미군의 군사 지원에 대한 미국 시민 반응 엇갈려

[1] Half of US citizens favor using American troops to defend South Korea in the event of a North Korean invasion, a recent US poll showed Thursday, underscoring the public polarization over the security issue.

*underscore: underline/ 강조하다, 명확히 보여주다

*polarization: 양극화

[2] The Chicago Council on Global Affairs recently released the outcome of the 2023 Chicago Council Survey conducted by Ipsos, a market research firm, from Sept. 7-18. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

*margin: 여백/ 차이

[3] The poll found that 50 percent of those questioned supported the idea of committing US troops to defend South Korea if it was invaded by the North, while 49 percent opposed it.

*commit: 저지르다/ 약속하다

[4] In previous surveys conducted in 2020, 2021 and last year, the percentages of those backing the idea were 58 percent, 63 percent and 55 percent, respectively.

*back: 지원하다

*respectively: 각각의

기사 원문 http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231006000099

