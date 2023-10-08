KCON Saudi Arabia 2023 attracts 23,000 K-pop fans

KCON, the world’s largest Korean culture and music celebration, attracted 23,000 people in Saudi Arabia on Friday and Saturday, according to organizer CJ ENM on Sunday.

Around 3.5 million more from around 171 countries enjoyed a live stream of the concert.

Under the theme “Be A KCONer,” KCON offered diverse Korean cultural content such as talk shows with K-pop artists and K-pop performances.

Many Korean brands from the food and beverage, cosmetic and lifestyle sectors opened up booths to promote their products.

A K-Food zone in which Korean snacks such as tteokbokki, dalgona, and chicken were sold, was the most popular area for local visitors among the booths provided.

When the K-pop show began, Boulevard Riyadh City was filled with the sound of people singing along to Korean songs.

Local K-pop fans held up posters expressing their love for their favorite K-pop groups.

Everglow, Highlight, Hyolyn, Kard, Riize, Super Junior D&E (Donghae and Eunhyuk), 8Turn, Dreamcatcher, El7z Up, Evnne, Oh My Girl, Super Junior, Tempest and TNX took to the festival stage.