S. Korea wins gold in men's team foil fencing

South Korean fencers celebrate their gold medal victory in the men's team foil competition at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

HANGZHOU, China -- South Korea won the gold medal in the men's team foil fencing competition at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday, bagging the fourth title in the competition.

The team of Heo Jun, Ha Tae-gyu, Lee Kwang-hyun and Im Cheol-woo beat host China 45-38 in the event's final at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

South Korea won the team event for the second consecutive tournament after the 2018 Indonesia Asiad.

The medal is South Korea's fourth gold from fencing at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

South Korean fencers pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the final of nine three-minute rounds.

They lost the lead from the beginning and couldn't find a way to turn it around until the fifth. After the fifth, they were down 20-25.

But ace fencer Heo Jun, who competed in the sixth round, rallied to earn five straight points and turned the tide. He scored two more points to tie the game at 27-27.

And the game tightened as the seventh round ended at 33-33. But Lee took the lead for the first time and closed the penultimate round 40-36.

Heo was the last man for the final ninth. Despite some pains in his leg, Heo maintained the lead for three minutes and sealed the victory. (Yonhap)