Most Popular
-
1
Is S. Korea dangerous for women?
-
2
S. Korea holds rare military parade, warns NK against nuclear attack
-
3
Seoul prepares for first major military parade in ten years
-
4
Do professors in Korea have too much power over students?
-
5
Opposition leader Lee attends arrest warrant hearing at Seoul court
-
6
[Korea Beyond Korea] Early Koreanists 'on verge of extinction overseas'
-
7
Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
8
Young swimmer enjoys self-fulfilling prophecy in gold medal-winning race
-
9
S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre
-
10
Chief justice seat at top court left vacant amid Assembly chaos
Home of ex-DP leader Song raided over cash-for-votes scandalBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 27, 2023 - 10:33
Prosecutors raided the home of former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a cash-for-votes scandal surrounding the party's 2021 leadership election.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to Song's home in Yongsan Ward in Seoul and the home of a former senior official of the party's policy committee, only known by his family name Kim, to seize evidence.
The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 60 million won ($44,280) to 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.
Prosecutors suspect that the Research Institute for Peace & Livelihood, a support group for Song, had been mobilized to source the funds used in his camp's alleged cash-for-votes campaign during the party election. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Court rejects arrest warrant for opposition leader Lee over corruption charges
-
Home of ex-DP leader Song raided over cash-for-votes scandal
-
Yoon plans state visits to UK, Netherlands later this year