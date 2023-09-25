[Photo News] Warming ties with Ho Chi Minh

Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (eighth from left) and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai (ninth from left) pose with business leaders from Korea and Vietnam during an event to welcome Vietnamese delegation’s visit, at Lotte Hotel Seoul on Monday. Some 30 people from KEF member companies and Ho Chi Minh City government attended the meeting to discuss ways to improve economic cooperation between the two countries. (Korea Enterprises Federation)