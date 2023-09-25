Home

    Yoon pushes for Xi’s visit to firm up ties with China

    Xi says he will consider S. Korea visit

    Esports legend Faker seeks to lead Korean surge at Asian Games

    [Hello Hangeul] The making of Korean language textbooks featuring BTS

    Korea’s parental leave benefits lag behind OECD average

    Incheon Airport passenger traffic to recover during Chuseok holiday

    Korea trade volume sees sharp drop among OECD members

    Golden apples: Why fruit prices are national issue in early autumn

    2m Koreans opt out of life-extending treatments

    BTS' Jungkook to drop new single '3D'

[Photo News] Warming ties with Ho Chi Minh

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 25, 2023 - 14:01

Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (eighth from left) and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai (ninth from left) pose with business leaders from Korea and Vietnam during an event to welcome Vietnamese delegation’s visit, at Lotte Hotel Seoul on Monday. Some 30 people from KEF member companies and Ho Chi Minh City government attended the meeting to discuss ways to improve economic cooperation between the two countries. (Korea Enterprises Federation)

