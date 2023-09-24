[Test Drive] Toyota’s minivan Alphard boasts sedanlike drive

Toyota launched its fourth electrification model in Korea for this year, the luxury hybrid minivan Alphard that features a chauffered sedan-like driving experience.

The fourth generation of the multi-purpose vehicle that has sold some 150,000 units in Japan and abroad hopes to offer “omotenashi” -- a Japanese expression that describes hospitality and mindfulness -- to customers ranging from company executives who need private space, to unique family car lovers.

“Compared to the previous model, the new Alphard has improved the body rigidity by 50 percent and reduced the vibration by one third,” said Takahiro Sugama, project general manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. The car also has turned down the road and car noise by using sound deadening materials, Sugama added.

Stressing that the car was also designed to give a pleasant experience for drivers, Alphard Chief Manager Kenichi Yoshioka noted that it improved steering response with the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. It has three Proactive Driving Assist system modes: Obstacle Anticipation Assist, Deceleration Assist and Steering Assist.

The car’s official gas mileage is 13.5 kilometers per liter, which was drastically improved compared to the third-generation model, according to the automaker.