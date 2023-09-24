Most Popular
[Test Drive] Toyota’s minivan Alphard boasts sedanlike drive
Japanese carmaker makes grand upgrades to the 4th generation modelBy Byun Hye-jin
Published : Sept. 24, 2023 - 14:37
Toyota launched its fourth electrification model in Korea for this year, the luxury hybrid minivan Alphard that features a chauffered sedan-like driving experience.
The fourth generation of the multi-purpose vehicle that has sold some 150,000 units in Japan and abroad hopes to offer “omotenashi” -- a Japanese expression that describes hospitality and mindfulness -- to customers ranging from company executives who need private space, to unique family car lovers.
“Compared to the previous model, the new Alphard has improved the body rigidity by 50 percent and reduced the vibration by one third,” said Takahiro Sugama, project general manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. The car also has turned down the road and car noise by using sound deadening materials, Sugama added.
Stressing that the car was also designed to give a pleasant experience for drivers, Alphard Chief Manager Kenichi Yoshioka noted that it improved steering response with the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. It has three Proactive Driving Assist system modes: Obstacle Anticipation Assist, Deceleration Assist and Steering Assist.
The car’s official gas mileage is 13.5 kilometers per liter, which was drastically improved compared to the third-generation model, according to the automaker.
A test drive of the Toyota Alphard 2.5-liter Hybrid was conducted last week from Gyeonggi to Gangwon Provinces, a round-trip course of some 144 kilometers.
Sitting in the spacious second row during the driving course, The Korea Herald's reporter was able to enjoy a wide range of features in the car. The smart control, a hand-sized portable device, could change the interior lighting and adjust the passenger seats, which had five modes of recline from "relax" to "focus" modes.
A notable feature was the interval back and bottom rub massage options. There is also a 14-inch center display wide enough to entertain passengers in the back seat. A hidden folding table with a built-in mirror for each of the second-row seats allows for the setting up of a tablet or eating food.
For the driver, the drive was as quiet as if one was sitting in the back, with a minimum level of road and wind noise except for the distinctive engine sound during ful acceleration. The car was stable even in slippery road conditions during rainfall, and on bumpy roads.
As for the exterior, the Alphard Hybrid boasts a powerful and sporty image, with a triple-LED and black glossy mesh grille. The car’s side accentuates a dynamic style, while maintaining a one-box minivan design. For the first time for Toyota vehicles, the minivan’s rear has an “OHEV” logo on the bottom under Toyota’s slogan, "Beyond Zero" -- conveying its aim to move toward net zero and living in harmony with nature.
The Toyota Alphard 2.5L Hybrid is priced at 99.2 million won ($74,200). Although there are several van lineups such as Hyundai’s Palisade and Kia’s Carnival made by Korean carmakers, they are hardly a match for the Alphard, as they do not offer hybrid car options.
The high-end minivan comes in a single trim called Executive Lounge and three colors: platinum white pearl, black and precious metal.
