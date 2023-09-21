[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul presents special dining experiences

Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering special dining experiences for the autumn season.

The hotel’s Japanese restaurant presents dobin mushi, a traditional Japanese broth served in a tea pot with various ingredients and matsutake mushrooms.

Tenkai, another Japanese restaurant at the hotel, offers lobster salad, unadon and meat and vegetable skewers, to be paired with craft beer and sake.

The hotel’s Steak House offers premium beef steaks with the choice of Korean beef hanwoo, Japanese beef and US black Angus.

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts hosts family events for Chuseok

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts has prepared family events to celebrate the Korean Thanksgiving holiday known as Chuseok.

From Sept. 28-30, the hotel will run two outdoor events -- an evening picnic program named "Moonlight Picnic" and a family sporting event which features the Korean traditional outdoor game "jegichagi" and hoop rolling.

A DIY kit for traditional Korean lighting and two glasses of vin chaud will be offered.

The hotel offers one night's stay and a breakfast for two at prices starting at 277,000 won.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo showcases gift packages

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo has prepared gift packages for Chuseok.

The packages include the DoubleTree Hamper set, which features Wynns’ Black Label Old Vines Shiraz 2019 wine and Artisan Cheese Company’s truffle brie cheese.

Allegrini's Valpolicella wine and Piper-Heidsieck's Cuvee Brut champagne are also featured in the packages.

The packages are available exclusively in September at the hotel's cafe on the first floor.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents exquisite Chinese cuisines

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju is offering exquisite Chinese cuisines at the hotel's Chinese restaurant Jungsim Myeongdong.

Jungsim Myeongdong, centered on Cantonese cuisines, offers a variety of Chinese delicacies from steamed lobster and dim sum to Beijing duck.

Barbecue served in the Cantonese style is the restaurant's signature menu.

Visit the restaurant between Oct. 16-22 and order Beijing duck to get a bottle of sparkling wine for free.

Paradise City offers holiday promotion for Chuseok

Paradise City is offering the "Holiday In Paradise" promotion through Oct. 3.

The promotion includes a one night stay with the hotel’s premium rice wine Meesim and traditional Korean desserts.

Free access to the hotel’s spa and indoor amusement park are included in the promotion.

The hotel will also host a special performance by traditional Korean dance and music crew The Gwangdae from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Prices start at 450,000 won.