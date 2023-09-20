Tourism businesses eye bilingual marriage immigrants at job fair

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly to vote on opposition leader's arrest after Yoon approval
-
2
What drove Korea's once-revered teachers to despair?
-
3
Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of US detainees from Iran
-
4
Another arrest warrant sought for Actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug use
-
5
Lee Hyori heats up Hyundai Card's Da Vinci Motel fest with solo performance
-
6
[KH Explains] Why Korean battery makers’ mass hiring still ‘not enough’ for tech race
-
7
Uzbek man risks life to save Korean woman from blaze
-
8
20 companies pay fines rather than pay for day care
-
9
Star chefs collaborate for 'Taste of Seoul 2023'
-
10
South Korea frees Iran funds
Tourism businesses eye bilingual marriage immigrants at job fairBy No Kyung-min
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 13:33
Seoul City is organizing a job fair for marriage-based immigrants this week, as part of its efforts to help their integration into Korean society and unlock a pool of bilingual potential workers, officials said Wednesday.
The event, to be held at Seoul Women's Plaza on Thursday, aims to link local businesses to foreign nationals who are married to Korean nationals and proficient in more than one language.
Among the participating businesses, some 15, such as those related to medical tours and tourist accommodation, are to conduct on-the-spot individual interviews at the fair.
Overall, approximately 40 companies will participate with recruitment information.
For those not fluent in Korean, language assistance in Chinese, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Cambodian and English will be available through interpreters.
Participation is open to anyone holding an F-6 marriage visa or an F-5 permanent residency visa. Those with further inquiries can gain information from the Multicultural Family Support Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK denuclearization, human rights
-
US energy firm to appeal court decision in favor of KEPCO, KHNP over nuclear reactor exports
-
Opposition leader could face arrest as his fate hangs in balance