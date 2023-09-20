Tourism businesses eye bilingual marriage immigrants at job fair

Job seekers look at recruitment information at a job fair for marriage-based immigrants in Seoul, April 5, 2019. (Newsis)

Seoul City is organizing a job fair for marriage-based immigrants this week, as part of its efforts to help their integration into Korean society and unlock a pool of bilingual potential workers, officials said Wednesday.

The event, to be held at Seoul Women's Plaza on Thursday, aims to link local businesses to foreign nationals who are married to Korean nationals and proficient in more than one language.

Among the participating businesses, some 15, such as those related to medical tours and tourist accommodation, are to conduct on-the-spot individual interviews at the fair.

Overall, approximately 40 companies will participate with recruitment information.

For those not fluent in Korean, language assistance in Chinese, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Cambodian and English will be available through interpreters.

Participation is open to anyone holding an F-6 marriage visa or an F-5 permanent residency visa. Those with further inquiries can gain information from the Multicultural Family Support Center in Yeongdeungpo-gu.