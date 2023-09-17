Mayfield Hotel Seoul teams up with Philip Colbert for wine fair

Most Popular
Mayfield Hotel Seoul teams up with Philip Colbert for wine fairBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 20, 2023 - 11:26
Mayfield Hotel Seoul, near Gimpo International Airport, has invited British artist Philip Colbert as a special guest to take part in live drawing performances at this year's Dionysus wine fair on Saturday and Sunday.
The 18th edition of the fair coincides with the hotel's 20th-anniversary celebration.
The event takes place at the hotel's Bell Tower Garden from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., showcasing a wide range of wines, from light and everyday varietals to cult and natural wines.
Expert guidance from the hotel's sommelier and wine importers will be available. Wines can also be purchased on site at reasonable prices.
Philip Colbert, whose exhibition "Beyond the Field" opened at the hotel's grounds in August, will give drawing performances and meet with fans during the wine fair. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear the artist talk about his works. The exhibition is free to the public and continues until Feb. 25.
The fair will also feature jazz performances along with lucky draw events and competitions for the best dressed. Winners will be receive hotel stay and restaurant vouchers, as well as a bottle of special wine.
Reservations for the event can be made through the Naver website.
Tickets are priced at 45,000 won ($34) per person, inclusive of wine tastings.
Additionally, a table for two, which includes a meal featuring tenderloin steak, spicy fried chicken with tteok and grilled vegetables along with the wine tasting, is available for 160,000 won. A table for three is available at 240,000 won.
In the event of rain, the fair will be moved indoors to the hotel's main ballroom.
