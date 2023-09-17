Marking 65th anniversary of relations, ambassador aims to boost Thai-Korean ties

Thai Ambassador to Korea Witchu Vejjajiva delivers welcoming remarks at Thai Night held at Four Seasons Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Thai Ambassador to Korea, Witchu Vejjajiva, hoped to stimulate bilateral ties with South Korea by activating people-to-people exchanges and expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in his remarks at an event commemorating the 65th anniversary of Thai-Korean diplomatic relations on Monday.

Reaffirming commitment to usher in a fresh era of cooperation under the new leadership of Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and his cabinet, elected by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Vejjajiva emphasized the historical foundation of Thai-Korean diplomatic ties, recalling shared sacrifices and courage displayed during the Korean War.

He said the Thai government is committed to pursuing a multi-faceted strategic partnership and fostering people-to-people exchanges as key ways to invigorate bilateral relations with Korea.