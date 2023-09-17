Marking 65th anniversary of relations, ambassador aims to boost Thai-Korean ties

Most Popular
-
1
Mother throws poopy diaper at daycare center teacher
-
2
N. Korea's Kim meets Russian defense minister, inspects nuclear-capable bombers, warship
-
3
Allies say Kim, Putin will pay price for military cooperation
-
4
Italy's invasive blue crab has Korean seafood fans excited
-
5
Cases of teachers treated for depression rise 180% in four years: data
-
6
Korea to establish surveillance system in wake of toxic humidifier disinfectant case
-
7
28th BIFF's Actor's House to spotlight Song Joong-ki, Han Hyo-joo, Youn Yuh-jung, John Cho
-
8
UN risks widening rifts as Zelensky takes center stage
-
9
Animals left in substandard conditions at some local zoos
-
10
Freedom fighters’ descendants return honorary degree to protest relocation controversy
Marking 65th anniversary of relations, ambassador aims to boost Thai-Korean tiesBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept. 17, 2023 - 14:45
Thai Ambassador to Korea, Witchu Vejjajiva, hoped to stimulate bilateral ties with South Korea by activating people-to-people exchanges and expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in his remarks at an event commemorating the 65th anniversary of Thai-Korean diplomatic relations on Monday.
Reaffirming commitment to usher in a fresh era of cooperation under the new leadership of Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, and his cabinet, elected by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Vejjajiva emphasized the historical foundation of Thai-Korean diplomatic ties, recalling shared sacrifices and courage displayed during the Korean War.
He said the Thai government is committed to pursuing a multi-faceted strategic partnership and fostering people-to-people exchanges as key ways to invigorate bilateral relations with Korea.
"There is more work to be done to fulfill the great potential," he said, expressing his hopes for strengthened bilateral ties in economics, security, science, technology, innovation, education and public health.
Thailand and Korea are celebrating the "Year of Mutual Visits," he said, highlighting that Thais were the fifth-largest group of visitors to Korea this year.
Between January and July, 200,000 Thai nationals arrived in Korea. Also, the number of Koreans visiting Thailand this year surpassed one million in August.
"The year 2023 holds special significance," he said.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Democratic Party to introduce motion for prime minister's dismissal
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican