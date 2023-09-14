[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. A customer who wanted to book accommodations at the resort did not state ------- he would be needing the room.

(A) what

(B) when

(C) whose

(D) those

해석

그 휴양지의 숙박 시설을 예약하고자 했던 한 고객은 객실이 언제 필요한지 말하지 않았다.

해설

명사절 접속사 채우기 문제

빈칸에는 타동사(state)의 목적어 역할을 하는 명사절을 이끄는 명사절 접속사가 와야 하므로 (A), (B), (C)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 주어(he)와 동사(would be needing), 목적어(the room)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 문장이 왔고, ‘고객은 객실이 언제 필요한지 말하지 않았다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (B) when이 정답이다. 의문대명사 혹은 의문형용사인 (A)와 (C)는 뒤에 주어나 목적어가 없는 불완전한 절이 와야 하고, 대명사 (D)는 절을 이끌 수 없으므로 오답이다.

어휘

customer 고객, 손님 book 예약하다 accommodation 숙박 시설, 숙소

resort 휴양지, 리조트 state (날짜·가격 따위를) 말하다, 지정하다

2. The administration plans to ------- the problem of expired food being sold at supermarkets by implementing laws on the disposal of spoiled goods.

(A) banish

(B) separate

(C) resolve

(D) transform

해석

행정부는 상한 제품의 처리에 대한 법규를 시행함으로써 슈퍼마켓에서 유통기한이 지난 식품이 판매되는 문제를 해결할 계획이다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘행정부는 유통기한이 지난 식품이 판매되는 문제를 해결할 계획이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘해결하다, 풀다’라는 뜻의 동사 (C) resolve가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) banish는 ‘추방하다, 내쫓다’, (B) separate는 ‘분리하다, 떼어놓다’, (D) transform은 ‘변형시키다, 바꾸다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

administration 행정부, 집행부 plan to ~할 계획이다 expired 기한이 지난, 만료된

implement 시행하다, 실시하다 disposal 처리, 처분 spoiled (음식이) 상한, 쉰

3. The manager ------- admitted that the company's newest appliance model had a defect and he would immediately issue a recall.

(A) merely

(B) readily

(C) exactly

(D) keenly

해석

그 관리자는 회사의 최신 기기 모델에 결함이 있음을 선뜻 시인했으며 즉시 리콜하겠다고 했다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘그 관리자는 회사의 최신 기기 모델에 결함이 있음을 선뜻 시인했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘선뜻, 이의 없이’라는 뜻의 부사 (B) readily가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) merely는 ‘단지, 다만’, (C) exactly는 ‘정확히, 틀림없이’, (D) keenly는 ‘날카롭게, 예민하게’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

admit 시인하다, 인정하다 appliance 기기, 기구 defect 결함, 결점

immediately 즉시, 즉각 recall (결함 상품의) 리콜, 회수

정답

(B) / (C) / (B)

