[Photo News] Princess's wedding gown

More than 100 bridal robes and artifacts related to royal weddings of the Joseon era, including a bridal robe in the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art shown above, will be on display at the National Palace Museum of Korea, located within Gyeongbokgung in Seoul, from Friday to Dec. 13 as part of "Blooming Hwarot: Bridal Robes of the Joseon Royal Court."

Highlights of the exhibition include a bridal robe won by Princess Bogon (1818-1832), the only extant Joseon bridal robe with an identified wearer.

Also on show is a bridal robe from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for which conservation was made possible by a 2021 donation by RM of BTS.

With elaborate embroidery and gold gilt decorations on safflower-dyed red silk, the purest red available at the time, hwarot is a showcase of exceptional craftsmanship.