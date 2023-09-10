Sustainability, recycling continue to take center stage at Seoul Fashion Week

Models walk on the catwalk during the PARTsPARTs 2024 spring-summer collection show at Seoul Fashion Week at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Sept. 7. (SFW)

Seoul Fashion Week, the biggest and single most important fashion event here that has continued since 2000, held 2024 spring-summer shows that ended Saturday with the participation of 30 local brands.

SFW, held twice a year, shifted its schedule for the first time to March and September starting this year -- a month ahead of other major fashion weeks in Paris and Milan -- to grab global buyers’ attention and set trends with Seoul’s unique fashion caliber and potential.

This year showcased Seoul Collection shows from 22 top designers, Generation Next shows for eight up-and-coming designers, and a show by Metrocity, a corporate brand.

Sustainable fashion in a wider spectrum

Keeping up with global trends in fashion such as sustainable and ethical production using recycled materials, many Korean brands put sustainability at the forefront of the spring-summer SFW.

PARTsPARTs, a womenswear brand led by Yim Seon-ok since 2011, unveiled classic, practical and elegant pieces using neoprene.

As the brand advocates zero waste fashion, this season’s collection focuses on the sustainable development and value of fashion through design technology with a theme of “Now and Futurism.”

“(The latest collection) goes beyond eco-friendly materials and concepts using high-tech technology. The collection harmonizes basic items that are essential for everyday life in a unique, pleasant and classic way,” designer Yim explained.

PARTsPARTs believes using one simple material like neoprene, which doesn’t wrinkle easily, reduces a lot of waste during clothes making, not to mention the stock inventory, according to the CEO.

PARTsPARTs also minimized sewing by using invisible tape that melts at 160 degrees Celsius, to offer a minimal and neat silhouette that blends well with the spring-summer collection's sky blue and pastel pink hues.