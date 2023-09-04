Conference highlights unlimited potential of NFT

The NFT 2023 Seoul Conference was held at Coex in southern Seoul, Friday. Businesspeople, tech experts and more attended the event to discuss how the technology can lead to innovation in diverse fields across industries. (ArtToken) The NFT 2023 Seoul Conference was held at Coex in southern Seoul, Friday. Businesspeople, tech experts and more attended the event to discuss how the technology can lead to innovation in diverse fields across industries. (ArtToken)

The NFT 2023 Seoul Conference, held Friday at Coex in southern Seoul, explored the future of non-fungible tokens, discussing how the decentralized technology would innovate diverse fields from blockchain to finance and art in the near future. The one-day event was organized by The Korea Herald, the nation’s largest English daily, together with ArtToken, a Seoul-based digital art platform, and Soongsil University. “Even at this moment, the world is evolving at a fast pace,” Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young said in a congratulatory speech. “We should seek innovative advancements that can change the paradigm and lead humanity.” “Korea is at an important turning point of becoming a fully developed country. Managing digital assets is a crucial technology for that,” Choi said. “Through technologies such as NFT, I believe Korea can be a country that cannot be substituted by others.”

The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young delivers a congratulatory speech during the NFT 2023 Seoul Conference, held at Coex in southern Seoul, Friday. (ArtToken)