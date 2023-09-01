Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Poland discuss security, arms cooperation

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off
-
2
First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent
-
3
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
4
South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban
-
5
NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
-
6
Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal
-
7
N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers
-
8
Gumiho becomes new symbol of beauty in Korean drama series
-
9
Over 50% of Korean firms missing earnings target in China this year: survey
-
10
[KH explains] Chipmakers reach out to undergraduates to tackle talent shortage
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Poland discuss security, arms cooperationBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-09-01 10:28:08
The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks in Warsaw during which they discussed ways to expand security and arms cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.
During the talks Thursday, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, assessed major deals between the two countries last year to supply South Korean weapons systems, including K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft, according to the ministry.
They also agreed to strengthen defense cooperation through ministerial talks on arms industry cooperation, the ministry said.
Lee has been on a four-day visit to Poland ahead of the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO, set to kick off next week in the Polish city of Kielce. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
US imposes sanctions on two individuals, one entity for funding N. Korea's illegal weapons program
-
Opposition leader to appear before prosecutors for questioning Monday
-
Govt. to test-run foreign maid service to address labor shortage