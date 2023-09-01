Home

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Poland discuss security, arms cooperation

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-09-01 10:28:08

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (left) shakes hands with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, following their meeting in Warsaw on Thursday (ROK Defense Ministry) Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (left) shakes hands with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, following their meeting in Warsaw on Thursday (ROK Defense Ministry)

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland held talks in Warsaw during which they discussed ways to expand security and arms cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.

During the talks Thursday, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, assessed major deals between the two countries last year to supply South Korean weapons systems, including K2 battle tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 light attack aircraft, according to the ministry.

They also agreed to strengthen defense cooperation through ministerial talks on arms industry cooperation, the ministry said.

Lee has been on a four-day visit to Poland ahead of the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO, set to kick off next week in the Polish city of Kielce. (Yonhap)

