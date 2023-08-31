Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off

President Yoon Suk Yeol (front) enters the presidential office meeting room to preside over the Emergency Meeting on Economic Affairs in Seoul, Thursday. (Joint Press Corps)

South Korea will have a six-day Chuseok holiday this year, as the government plans to designate Oct. 2 as a one-off temporary holiday in a move aimed at shoring up domestic economy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol confirmed the plan on Thursday at the 19th Emergency Meeting on Economic Affairs held in his office in Seoul.

If the plan proceeds as planned, all Korean will be eligible to enjoy a six-day national holiday spanning from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3. The Chuseok holiday, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, will fall on three days from Sept. 28 to 30, while Koreans celebrate National Foundation Day on Oct. 3.

"Domestic tourism should be revitalized so the domestic economy can improve," Yoon said, adding that the administration will dole out some 600,000 discount offers for domestic accommodation facilities and carry out toll fee exemption throughout the long holiday. It was the first time that Yoon brought up the possibility of the extra holiday.

All eyes are on whether the Cabinet would approve the plan next Tuesday, which would be followed by Yoon's signing of the proposal.