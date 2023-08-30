Hyundai Steel’s new raw material analyzer revs up manufacturing pace

The 3I Solutions team poses for a picture next to the newly developed Industrial Neutron Composition Analyzer. (Hyundai Steel)

Hyundai Steel, in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group's in-house startup 3I Solution, has developed an Industrial Neutron Composition Analyzer that streamlines manufacturing by enabling real-time assessments of critical raw materials, like iron ore and scrap, ensuring optimal mixing ratios.

The new analyzer operates by inspecting the makeup of raw materials through distinctive gamma rays, produced when elements engage with neutrons. The tech is analogous to a hyper-efficient scanner that can evaluate material content without the usual delays -- a process that previously took an average of eight hours from sampling to inspection.

This initiative started back in 2018, when Hyundai Steel was investigating ways to enhance the grading of ferrous scrap, a scrap metal collected and repurposed or recycled to produce new products.

By 2021, the project caught the attention of Hyundai Motor Group's startup team, 3I Solution, which stands for "Innovation of Invisible Inspection." It led to over two years of intense research and development. With the analyzer's performance verification now complete, plans for an independent spin-off are on the horizon.

Moreover, 3I Solution is widening its focus by developing a product aimed at gauging the composition of battery waste powder. It will help identify and extract the metals that can be reused for making new batteries or other products, targeting the booming secondary battery recycling industry.

“While five foreign companies control 75 percent of the neutron analyzer market, our focus is to offer localized, customized and competitively-priced solutions," an official from 3I Solution said.

Hyundai Steel is currently evaluating the implementation of the new analyzer in its operations, as the move could yield significant cost savings by fine-tuning material combinations and gaining in-depth data insights.

The company also expects such tools that facilitate upscale iron scrap analysis to become increasingly vital as the shift towards carbon-neutral manufacturing intensifies.