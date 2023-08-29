Home

    Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections

    GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms

[Photo News] New Audi Q4 e-tron

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-29 14:03:50

Audi Korea launched the latest models of its all-electric sports utility vehicles -- the Audi Q4 40 e-tron and Audi Sportback Q4 40 e-tron -- in the domestic market on Tuesday. The carmaker said the latest electric SUVs have longer driving distances per full charge than previous models, with the Audi Q4 40 e-tron capable of driving 411 kilometers and the Audi Sportback Q4 40 e-tron able to drive 409 kilometers. The electric SUVs are priced starting at 61.7 million won ($46,600). (Audi Korea)

