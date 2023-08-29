[Photo News] New Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Korea launched the latest models of its all-electric sports utility vehicles -- the Audi Q4 40 e-tron and Audi Sportback Q4 40 e-tron -- in the domestic market on Tuesday. The carmaker said the latest electric SUVs have longer driving distances per full charge than previous models, with the Audi Q4 40 e-tron capable of driving 411 kilometers and the Audi Sportback Q4 40 e-tron able to drive 409 kilometers. The electric SUVs are priced starting at 61.7 million won ($46,600). (Audi Korea)