[Photo News] New Audi Q4 e-tron

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
-
2
Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
-
3
Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
-
4
Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
-
5
Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
-
6
Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
-
7
Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
-
8
[KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
-
9
Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
-
10
GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
[Photo News] New Audi Q4 e-tronBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-29 14:03:50
Audi Korea launched the latest models of its all-electric sports utility vehicles -- the Audi Q4 40 e-tron and Audi Sportback Q4 40 e-tron -- in the domestic market on Tuesday. The carmaker said the latest electric SUVs have longer driving distances per full charge than previous models, with the Audi Q4 40 e-tron capable of driving 411 kilometers and the Audi Sportback Q4 40 e-tron able to drive 409 kilometers. The electric SUVs are priced starting at 61.7 million won ($46,600). (Audi Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea slams brake on budget growth
-
[Exclusive] KEPCO affiliates prepare legal fight against Australia’s ALS Coal
-
Korea to arm police officers with 'nonlethal handguns'