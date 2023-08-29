Kumho Tire giving momentum to EVs

South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire revealed a new commercial under the slogan “Your EV Partner, Kumho Tire” riding the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.

The commercial addresses the company’s new tires specifically tailored for EVs. Compared to the internal combustion engine cars, EV-customized tires need to be strong enough to support heavier vehicles, better grip the road, and lower the noise levels.

In the commercial, Kumho Tire introduces its cutting-edge technology including the “K-silent foam” for noise canceling and “hybrid composite walls” for better acceleration.

Fully designed in 3D models, the commercial reflects the tire maker’s vision as the leading brand of EV-designed tires as well as the future of mobility industry.

Adding to the national broadcasts, the advertisement is also uploaded to Kumho TIre’s YouTube channel and social media.

“This commercial highlights Kumho Tire’s presence in the EV industry,” said Yoon Jang-hyuk, the senior vice president of global marketing at Kumho Tire. “We will also supply the EV-tailored tires in the form of original equipment products in collaboration with prominent global automakers.”