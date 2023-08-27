[Test Drive] Hyundai’s Santa Fe returns with off-road updates

The first Korean-made sport utility vehicle, Hyundai’s Santa Fe, has returned with its biggest update since its debut in 2000, with improved off-road features in design and performance.

Touting the All New Santa Fe as a mid-sized family vehicle that can cater to both city commuters and outdoor enthusiasts, the carmaker laid out an ambitious sales target for next year -- 135,000 units in North America, 16,000 units in Europe and 70,000 units in Korea.

“From the beginning, the Santa Fe had the strongest SUV heritage, but the biggest challenge was to overcome the mundane image that lacked standout features,” said Kim Yoon-su, director of the domestic marketing department at Hyundai Motor Group, during a media preview on Aug. 9. “We tried to create a unique image (for the new Santa Fe), blending a robust exterior with delicate interior design.”

After five years, the fifth-generation full-change model hopes to restore the image of Korea's bestselling SUV. The Santa Fe topped the list of SUVs sold in Korea until 2020, when it was outpaced by Kia’s Sorento. The Sorento has since maintained the top position, selling 70,018 units and 68,220 units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Santa Fe sold 41,739 units and 28,205 units over the same period.