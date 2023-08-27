Exports of fisheries products fall 12% this year: data

This file photo taken Aug. 8, shows vessels anchored at a port in the southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports of fisheries products fell more than 10 percent on-year during the first seven months of 2023, data showed Sunday.

Outbound shipments of marine products came to $1.75 billion in the January-July period, down 11.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. (aT).

Global sales of major fisheries goods suffered a decline, with exports of tuna skidding 21.1 percent to $322 million and those of pollack sinking 82.8 percent to $29.1 million.

But sales of dried laver, called "gim" in Korean, jumped 13.7 percent on-year to $472.2 million during the cited period.

In terms of volume, exports of marine products went down 26.9 percent on-year to 431,600 tons, the data showed. (Yonhap)