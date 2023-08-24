Hyundai Mobis geared for IAA Mobility 2023

Hyundai Mobis, an automotive parts maker under South Korean conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday it is participating in the upcoming IAA Mobility 2023 to show off its vision of electrification at one of the largest automotive trade shows, in Germany.

IAA Mobility will take place in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 5-10. This marks Hyundai Mobis’ second year attending the event, following its debut in 2021.

Hyundai Mobis said it will display an array of over 20 advancements in electrification and automotive components at the European mobility show.

Visitors can anticipate a firsthand look at Kia’s electric EV9 SUV as well as Hyundai Mobis’ state-of-the-art Battery System and Power Electric System, the two essential automotive components for electrification.

The company will also unveil the next-generation Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module, an all-in-one electrification solution that incorporates braking, steering, suspension, driving and battery systems into an aluminum-based frame. This makes the electrification of diverse purpose-built vehicles much easier.

During the showcase, the firm also intends to host prominent European automakers, including Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW, for further collaborations. Hyundai Mobis will place importance on its competitive electrification solutions, autonomous driving systems and the world’s first rollable display.

In the meantime, the European market makes up almost a quarter of Hyundai Mobis’ overseas auto component sales target, amounting to $5.36 billion. Following its recent contract for electrification components with Volkswagen, the company foresees the possibility of enlarging its European market footprint via global mobility shows.

The company is also participating in the North American International Detroit Auto Show next month, followed by the Tokyo Mobility Show in October.

With successive global showcases, Hyundai Mobis is aiming to ramp up its presence in global markets via electrification solutions.