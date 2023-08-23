Dongsuh leads snack market with Oreo, Ritz

South Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods is leading the domestic snack food market with globally recognized Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers through creative marketing strategies.

Launched in 1912, the American sandwich cookie Oreo was introduced to South Korea in 2003. Dongsuh at first imported the cookies from China, but since 2010 it has produced them at its production plant at home.

The company has enhanced marketing campaigns to maintain Oreo’s title as the “world’s No. 1 cookie” here.

In February, Dongsuh launched a limited edition Oreo variety with K-pop girl group Blackpink. With a black and pink motiff, the unprecedented collaboration generated substantial buzz with Blackpink fans and snack lovers.

In May, the firm also opened a pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, to commemorate Oreo’s 111st anniversary. Almost 35,000 people visited over the course of the month.

Ritz, the 88-year-old US cracker brand, is another key product marketed by Dongsuh here.

Since 2016, Dongsuh has led the Korean production of Ritz, introducing unique flavors such as cheese, chocolate, white cream and lemon.

The recently released onion flavor is also drawing attention for using homegrown onions without adding artificial flavoring.

“As biscuits enjoyed by the whole family, Oreo and Ritz have been beloved for more than 100 years and 80 years, respectively,” said Dongsuh’s marketing manager Kim Sin-ae. “The company will strive to show unique marketing strategies to reflect consumer’s tastes.”