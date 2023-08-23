[Photo News] Kia Ray EV

Most Popular
-
1
Yeouido to go English-friendly to attract investment
-
2
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
-
3
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
4
‘Bikini debate’ opens up on public exposure
-
5
Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday
-
6
Big 4 chaebol groups seek to rebuild FKI
-
7
As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
-
8
[KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?
-
9
[Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
-
10
[Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes
[Photo News] Kia Ray EVBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-23 13:39:26
Kia will begin taking pre-orders for its Ray electric vehicle from Thursday with the car's official launch slated for next month. Equipped with a 35.2 kilowatt-hour battery, the Ray EV is capable of driving 205 kilometers per charge. The price of the four-person passenger model begins at 27.75 million won ($20,762). Kia said it expects the Ray EV to accelerate the automation trend in the Korean market as the vehicle provides an affordable city car option for customers. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korea seeks to revive auxiliary police for criminal deterrence
-
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
-
S. Korea to downgrade COVID-19 infection level to lowest like seasonal flu