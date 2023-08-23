[Photo News] Kia Ray EV

Kia will begin taking pre-orders for its Ray electric vehicle from Thursday with the car's official launch slated for next month. Equipped with a 35.2 kilowatt-hour battery, the Ray EV is capable of driving 205 kilometers per charge. The price of the four-person passenger model begins at 27.75 million won ($20,762). Kia said it expects the Ray EV to accelerate the automation trend in the Korean market as the vehicle provides an affordable city car option for customers. (Hyundai Motor Group)