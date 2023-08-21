Innocean wins 10 Red Dot Design awards

Innocean Worldwide, the advertising subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it has won a total of 10 Red Dot Design Awards, one of the world’s top design competitions.

The prestigious German award, held annually, recognizes innovative works and products from various categories, including product design, brand and communication design, and concept design.

This year, Innocean garnered a number of recognitions in the advertising category.

Most notably, it secured the Best of the Best award -- the top distinction awarded in each category -- for its unique T-shirt campaign inspired by flight tickets under a campaign called "Musinsa Travel T-ket."

The T-shirt was highly praised for its wit and originality as it could be used as a travel voucher, redeemable for packages including actual flight tickets and accommodation in Bangkok.

The t-shirt also won another award in the digital solution category.

Additionally, the company won awards for the “Solar Beehive” project for Hanwha Group in the advertising category, and the "Money Perfume" project for Daol Digital Bank Fi in a total of three categories.