Preorders start for new Audi Q4 e-trons

Audi Korea said Sunday that it started receiving preorders for the all-new Audi Q4 40 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, the German luxury carmaker’s full-electric sport utility vehicles, for them to be delivered to customers later this month.

Since their debut in September last year, the two battery-powered compact cars have enjoyed immense popularity in Korea, selling nearly 2,000 units in just over three months, a sales record among premium compact electric SUVs here.

The new 2023 models have come back stronger, boasting bolder and sleeker styles, upgraded safety features and a longer driving range.

Equipped with a permanent magnet motor or PSM electric motor, both 82 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles generate a maximum output of 204 horsepower and a maximum torque of 31.6 kilogram-meters.

With a single full charge, the Audi Q4 e-tron can go 411 kilometers and the Q4 Sportback e-tron for 409 km.

Additionally, the matrix light-emitting diode headlights feature a denser arrangement of beams, resulting in higher brightness than regular LEDs, enhancing visibility range, and boosting safety especially when driving at night.

The augmented reality head-up display also provides real-time vehicle information in the driver's line of sight, seamlessly blending innovative technology into a serene ride.

The new models also boost convenience through features such as the park assist function and the multimedia interface touch display.

The new MMI touch display can be connected to smartphones, allowing drivers to access their contacts, messages, playlists, navigation routes and more, with just a single touch.

The prices of the Q4 40 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron are set at 61.7 million won ($46,000) and 65.7 million won, respectively.