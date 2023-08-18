Home

The Korea Herald

  1. 1

    S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

  2. 2

    Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives

  3. 3

    More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts

  4. 4

    Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits

  5. 5

    S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby

  6. 6

    Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones

  7. 7

    Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'

  8. 8

    S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new 3-way partnership at Camp David

  9. 9

    Man apprehended for beating, raping woman on hiking trail in Seoul

  10. 10

    7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead

[Photo News] Palace at night

By Park Ga-young

Published : 2023-08-18 14:05:45

Dancers and musicians perform at the Yeongyeongdang, a hall in Changdeokgung in Seoul on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will be organizing the Dancers and musicians perform at the Yeongyeongdang, a hall in Changdeokgung in Seoul on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will be organizing the "Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung" from Sept. 7 to Oct. 22, every Thursday to Sunday. (Yonhap)
A player of the daegeum, a large bamboo flute, performs in the Sangnyangjeong, a pavilion in Changdeokgung on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will be organizing the A player of the daegeum, a large bamboo flute, performs in the Sangnyangjeong, a pavilion in Changdeokgung on Thursday. The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation will be organizing the "Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung" from Sept. 7 to Oct. 22, every Thursday to Sunday. (Yonhap)

