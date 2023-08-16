[From the Scene] McDonald's Korea retraces 35-year journey at special book talk

From left: Author Kang Han-ki, Shim Nari, senior director of public relations of McDonald’s Korea, and CEO of 934platform Lee In-suk attend an event for the book “McDonald’s 35 Years of Brand Story in Korea,” in Seoul on Tuesday. (McDonald’s Korea) From left: Author Kang Han-ki, Shim Nari, senior director of public relations of McDonald’s Korea, and CEO of 934platform Lee In-suk attend an event for the book “McDonald’s 35 Years of Brand Story in Korea,” in Seoul on Tuesday. (McDonald’s Korea)

McDonald's Korea on Monday held a special book talk event in Jung-gu, Seoul, to delve into "McDonald's 35 Years of Brand Story in Korea," the two-volume series published last month for the fast food chain's 35th anniversary in Korea. During the event, author Kang Han-ki and McDonald's Korea's Senior Director of Corporate Relations Shim Nari, who spearheaded the development of the book, shed some light on the book's development. “Such a project usually takes years. Ours took just 10 months, thanks to our team’s dedication, extensive database and trove of over 400,000 materials,” said Shim. The team also conducted extensive interviews, encompassing a diverse range of contributors from present and past McDonald's employees to suppliers and journalists. A unique challenge was eliciting stories from dedicated customers, Shim said. Her team launched an Instagram event encouraging fans to submit their stories. A total of 30 such stories, featuring narratives from avid collectors of items like Happy Meal toys and tray mats, made it to the first volume.

The "The Brand Storybook" is available for purchase, while "The History" book is accessible only in public libraries. (McDonald's Korea)