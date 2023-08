Employees of Dong-A Otsuka, the nation’s leading beverage maker, celebrate the launch of White Kombucha-flavored Narangd Cider at the company’s headquarters in Seoul, Thursday. Following pineapple and green apple, the new sweet and sour flavor is the latest addition to the company’s zero-calorie, zero-sugar carbonated beverage brand. (Dong-A Otsuka)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com