 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Business

Asiana Airlines shifts to black in Q2 on recovery in travel demand

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 22:21       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 22:21
(Asiana Airlines)
(Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Friday it swung to the black in the second quarter on growing demand for passenger travel.

Asiana logged a net profit of 1.8 billion won ($1.36 million) in the April-June period of 2023, compared with a net loss of 91.5 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales rose 11.3 percent on-year to 1.57 trillion won in the second quarter, while operating profit sank 48.5 percent on-year to 108.9 billion won.

The decrease in operating profit was mainly attributable to rising costs and increased foreign exchange losses, it said.

In detail, sales from passenger travel jumped 112 percent on-year to 1.07 trillion won on the back of the lifting of anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

But sales of its cargo business retreated 54 percent on-year to 376.5 billion won on falling demand amid a global economic recovery and heated competition in the sector, according to the company.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114