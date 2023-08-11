 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Finance

Exports down 15.3% during first 10 days of Aug.

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 09:29       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 09:29
Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in Busan, country's largest port city. (Yonhap)
Containers for exports and imports are stacked at a pier in Busan, country's largest port city. (Yonhap)

South Korea's exports fell 15.3 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August on weak chip and petroleum exports, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments reached $13.2 billion in the Aug. 1-10 period, compared with $15.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports plunged 30.5 percent on-year to $16.2 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3 billion.

By sector, exports of semiconductors moved down 18.1 percent over the period to $2.45 billion, and those of petroleum products plunged 37.8 percent to $1.37 billion.

Outbound shipments of steel and mobile electronics fell 22.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, to $967 million and $540 million, the data showed.

On the other hand, exports of automobiles shot up 27.2 percent to $535 million.

Exports to China, the biggest trade partner of Asia's No. 4 economy, decreased 25.9 percent to $2.87 billion.

Shipments to the United States edged down 0.8 percent to $1.92 billion, while those to Vietnam moved up 3.7 percent to $1.51 billion.

South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for two straight months.

Exports have been on a steady decline since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb high inflation and an economic slowdown. It is also the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for nine months in a row.

The combined trade deficit this year as of Thursday reached $27.8 billion. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114