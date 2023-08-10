Religious groups work to give Scouts memorable experiences

Jamboree Scouts visit the Buddhist temple Seonunsa in Gochang, North Jeolla Province, Wednesday. (Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)

Ranging from the lack of a control tower for rising safety concerns amid the hot humid weather and the quickly approaching Typhoon Khanun, the World Scout Jamboree has suffered from both avoidable problems and unavoidable natural disasters. To salvage what remains of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, religious groups in South Korea have set out to greet the Scouts and offer unique cultural experiences. According to the United Christian Churches of Korea, more than 3,000 local and international youth participants have been relocated to churches in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. Osan Prayer Mountain is among those churches, providing accommodation for almost 1,100 Scouts from France and Spain, as well as domestic Scouts. The participants were able to visit various areas around Paju, including the nearby Demilitarized Zone, Majang Lake and more, on Wednesday. “Though the Jamboree participants are staying indoors, they are playing various games together. Indoor programs, including a magic show, laser show and samulnori performance, are planned for Scouts who cannot experience other outdoor activities due to the typhoon,” Osan Prayer Mountain’s Rev. Kwon Se-yeol told The Korea Herald on Thursday, as the country hunkered down for the typhoon. Samulnori is a traditional percussion quartet.

Scouts participating in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree enjoy their free time at Osan Prayer Mountain in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Osan Prayer Mountain)

Kwon shared that the church is putting forth its utmost efforts to providing a comfortable stay for French, Spanish and Korean contingents. “More than 1 million volunteer workers helped to recover the worst oil spill in Korea in 2007. We offered our condolences over the tragic crowd surge in Seoul’s Itaewon district (last October). Providing the appropriate support in a difficult time is nothing new for the Korean churches. I simply wish the Jamboree Scouts can make great memories in Korea,” the Rev. Kwon said.

Scouts participating in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree play a game at the grand sanctuary of Osan Prayer Mountain, in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Osan Prayer Mountain)

Scouts participating in the 2023 World Scout Jamboree enjoy a samulnori performance at the grand sanctuary of Osan Prayer Mountain, in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (Osan Prayer Mountain)

Kwon also shared his experience of learning the “Scout spirit” from the young participants. “I was curious how the young participants feel about the unexpected changes. They answered that adapting to a different environment and situation is part of the Scout spirit. I was moved by the spirit shown by the local and global youths,” he said. Meanwhile, South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, announced Wednesday that 12 of its Seoul-based Buddhist temples -- Jogyesa in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Bongeunsa in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Jingwansa in Eunpyeong-gu, northern Seoul, the International Seon Center in Yangcheon-gu, western Seoul, and more -- will provide Buddhism-themed cultural programs. “Regardless of race, gender or religious background, the Jamboree participants can enjoy the country’s religious treasures, meet the Buddhist monks, experience meditation and ways to make delicious, healthy temple food,” a Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism official said Wednesday. The support for the Scouts is not limited to temples in Seoul. Sudeoksa, a Buddhist temple in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province -- a small county some 120 kilometers south of Seoul -- is to welcome German Scouts even after the World Scout Jamboree comes to an end on Friday. “We are expecting a total of 80 participants. Forty Scouts will make their one-day temple stay on Aug. 15 and the remaining participants will experience the religious inner journey on the following day,” a Sudeoksa official, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Korea Herald.

Visitors participate in Sudeoksa's templestay program. (Sudoeksa)