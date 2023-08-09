Jamboree debacle spills over to K League

A screenshot image shows Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC fans with a sign that reads "Ruining Jamboree, Ruining North Jeolla Province," where the World Scout Jamboree was being held, Sunday at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (YouTube channel Jeonbuk Hyundai Sangyounggwan)

A screenshot image shows Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC fans hold a banner that reads "Soccer kicked out by failed Jamboree," at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Sunday. (YouTube channel Jeonbuk Hyundai Sangyounggwan)

South Korean authorities’ decision to overturn the plans for the World Scout Jamboree's K-pop show has led to unprecedented criticism from Korean soccer teams and their loyal fans.

The supporters’ complaints flooded in Sunday afternoon when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, a South Korean soccer giant, announced that the schedule for its two upcoming matches on Wednesday and Saturday would be changed due to a K-pop show for Scouts.

The show, originally to be held at the World Scout Jamboree campsite’s outdoor stage on Sunday, was postponed to Friday. Organizers explained that the concert would take place at Jeonju World Cup Stadium due to safety concerns amid the hot and humid weather.

Daniel Petrescu, head coach of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, did not hide his emotion following the decision.

“It’s really bad news. I have never experienced anything like this before and I don’t understand at all. Our fans in Jeonjusung are our 12th man, who play a significant role in the game. Playing without the home fans will going to hurt,” Petrescu told local news outlets after the game played Sunday. Jeonjusung is a term to refer to Jeonju World Cup Stadium, meaning “Jeonju Castle” in Korean.

“It is difficult to understand why the Korean soccer league needs to suffer from the inefficient government,” a 17-year Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors enthusiast surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald on Monday.

“They must have had a plan B, C or D to run the global-size event, right? The government’s measures so far are ridiculous,” Kim added.