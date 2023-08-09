Jamboree debacle spills over to K League

South Korean authorities’ decision to overturn the plans for the World Scout Jamboree's K-pop show has led to unprecedented criticism from Korean soccer teams and their loyal fans.
The supporters’ complaints flooded in Sunday afternoon when Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, a South Korean soccer giant, announced that the schedule for its two upcoming matches on Wednesday and Saturday would be changed due to a K-pop show for Scouts.
The show, originally to be held at the World Scout Jamboree campsite’s outdoor stage on Sunday, was postponed to Friday. Organizers explained that the concert would take place at Jeonju World Cup Stadium due to safety concerns amid the hot and humid weather.
Daniel Petrescu, head coach of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, did not hide his emotion following the decision.
“It’s really bad news. I have never experienced anything like this before and I don’t understand at all. Our fans in Jeonjusung are our 12th man, who play a significant role in the game. Playing without the home fans will going to hurt,” Petrescu told local news outlets after the game played Sunday. Jeonjusung is a term to refer to Jeonju World Cup Stadium, meaning “Jeonju Castle” in Korean.
“It is difficult to understand why the Korean soccer league needs to suffer from the inefficient government,” a 17-year Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors enthusiast surnamed Kim told The Korea Herald on Monday.
“They must have had a plan B, C or D to run the global-size event, right? The government’s measures so far are ridiculous,” Kim added.
More than 700 comments were posted to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ official Instagram criticizing the ill-preparedness of the South Korean government.
To add to confusion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Tuesday changed the plan once again and announced it would hold the World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.
Along with the about-face, the semifinal of the Korean FA Cup between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Incheon United was returned to its original schedule. But the semifinal was postponed nonetheless, as Incheon United had already returned.
FC Seoul, the Seoul-based team whose home is Seoul World Cup Stadium, will likely be the third victim of the Scouting event's local organizers, as hosting such a megasized concert on the field will likely cause damage to the turf, which plays a crucial factor in soccer.
Almost 1.2 billion won ($911,000) has been spent to install a hybrid grass surface -- in which natural grass is combined with artificial fibers -- to keep the Seoul World Cup Stadium pitch in great condition throughout the year since May 2020, according to Seoul Facilities Corp.
“The stage is being set up on the field and the air blowers are being neglected. I think the damage to the grass is unavoidable,” a sports facility management official, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Korea Herald on Wednesday.
Maintaining the condition of grass on a soccer field is not a new issue in South Korea.
Facilities in Jinnam Sports Complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, were damaged after hosting K-pop singer Psy’s iconic “Summer Swag” annual summer concert last year. This year, such concerns led to Jeonju World Cup Stadium deciding not to hold this year’s “Summer Swag.”
Lee Sung-min, a 28-year-old Yonsei University graduate, shared that he wished to see more careful considerations from the government.
“I understand the complex situations in regards to the Jamboree event. It is important to provide memorable experiences to both Korean and overseas World Scout Jamboree participants. But, it should not demand a one-sided sacrifice and cause more problems,” Lee said.